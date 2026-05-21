Man and woman accused of armed robbery

By PAVEL BAIELY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and woman accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in the South Beach area last week after he tried to collect money she owed him were remanded to prison.

Prosecutors allege Trevor Taylor, 18, and Yasmen Darling, 22, while armed with a black handgun, robbed Asnald Joseph of his Samsung A02 cellphone and $760 in cash around 7am on May 13.

During the same incident, Taylor allegedly damaged the right driver’s side quarter panel glass of Mr Joseph’s blue 2012 Nissan Note.

The victim had reportedly agreed to meet Darling to collect money she owed him.

While police were taking the victim’s statement, Darling came to the police station.

The accused were not required to enter pleas to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

Taylor alone faced an additional charge of damage.

The defendants were told their matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

They were informed of their right to apply for bail through the higher court.

The accused were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of their VBIs on July 28.

Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted the case.