Man denied bail over alleged underage sex

By PAVEL BAIELY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of having sex with an underage girl in his car on Eneas Jumper Corner last week was remanded to prison.

Prosecutors allege Fred Deal Jr, 41, had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at 1am on May 14.

The matter was reported to the police after the girl’s mother noticed she was not in her room and saw a black Suzuki car moving up and down outside.

The minor reportedly got out of the vehicle and told her mother she was having sex when confronted.

Deal was not required to enter a plea to unlawful sexual intercourse before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

The defendant was told that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Deal was informed of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

The defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on September 7.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kendrick Bauld prosecuted the case.