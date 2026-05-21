Patricia Deveaux and Lashelle Adderley return to lead the House and the Senate

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

BAMBOO Town MP Patricia Deveaux and Senator Lashelle Adderley were reappointed yesterday to lead the House of Assembly and the Senate, extending a historic arrangement that began in 2021 when women simultaneously led both chambers of Parliament for the first time.

Their reappointment came during the Opening of Parliament, as incumbent MPs and newcomers took their seats after the Progressive Liberal Party won a second consecutive term in the May 12 general election.

Ms Deveaux, whose tenure as Speaker had drawn close scrutiny from the public and the Free National Movement, pledged to preside with impartiality, fairness and fidelity to Parliament’s rules.

She said the authority vested in the chair does not exist for personal discretion, but to protect the proper functioning of Parliament.

Ms Deveaux reminded MPs that parliamentary privilege gives them the freedom to speak openly during House proceedings, but warned that such privilege must not be abused.

“These privileges are preserved not by their existence alone but by their responsible use,” she said. “It is the duty of every member to ensure that what is protected is not diminished by misuse in the conduct of business, decorum, attendance.”

“I will repeat that in the conduct of business, decorum, attendance, punctuality, and respect for the chair are not optional courtesies. They are necessary conditions for the proper functioning of parliament. I expect that the proceedings of this house will reflect the seriousness of the mandate entrusted to us by the Bahamian people.”

Ms Deveaux called for members to approach the new Parliament with unity despite their differences, stressing their collective responsibility to the Bahamian people.

In the Senate, Ms Adderley also struck a note of discipline and restraint, reminding senators that debates may be robust and firm but should still be conducted with dignity.

She committed herself to fairness and balance as president of the Senate.

“As we commence this new session of Parliament, we gather at a pivotal point, at a pivotal moment where a small nation must provide appropriate actions and answers to big questions,” she said.

She also noted that women continue to preside over both chambers of Parliament while Dame Cynthia “Mother” Pratt serves as Governor General.

“The achievement of 36 percent female representation in the Senate, 22 percent representation in the House of Assembly, and 24 percent of the cabinet are meaningful steps towards gender parity and inclusivity,” she said.



