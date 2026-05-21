Speech from the Throne puts Port Authority back in focus

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration has put its fraught relationship with the Grand Bahama Port Authority back at the centre of its second-term agenda, pledging to reorganise arrangements with the body after years of confrontation over Freeport’s governance and economic future.

The pledge, announced during the Speech from the Throne, signals that the administration’s dealings with the Port Authority will remain one of the most closely watched dynamics of the new term, given the hard-edged approach it took during its first term and the unresolved questions left by a recent arbitration ruling both sides claimed as a victory.

Governor General Dame Cynthia “Mother” Pratt said the government plans to bring major change to Grand Bahama through enhanced investment, economic development, the reorganisation of arrangements with the Grand Bahama Port Authority, and stronger opportunities with key stakeholders.

She said Grand Bahama will become the gateway to the Caribbean for trade, tourism and investment through developments such as the Afro American Marketplace and the MSC cruise port development, among other major ventures.

The promise comes as Grand Bahama continues to face unemployment, limited job opportunities, a lack of tourist attractions and a high cost of living, despite Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ past claims that the island is rebounding because of his government’s efforts to revive its economy through multiple investment ventures.

The Davis administration’s relationship with the Grand Bahama Port Authority was a major point of contention throughout its first term. The government repeatedly argued that the current structure governing Freeport is outdated and accused the Port Authority of failing to meet some of its obligations under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement.

The administration has also maintained that it should have greater oversight and authority in Freeport, particularly as the island struggles with economic stagnation and delayed development projects.

In March, both the Davis administration and the Grand Bahama Port Authority sought to frame an arbitration ruling in their favour, with each side presenting the decision as a major victory despite the more complicated outcome.

In a national address, Mr Davis portrayed the ruling as a historic turning point that confirmed the Port Authority must make payments to the government and cemented the state’s authority over Freeport.

He told Bahamians the Tribunal had confirmed that the Grand Bahama Port Authority is liable to make payments for the remainder of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, which runs until 2054, and said the ruling marked a new chapter for the island.

However, the Grand Bahama Port Authority rejected the government’s interpretation of the ruling and insisted that the tribunal had dismissed the government’s central claims.

In its statement, the Grand Bahama Port Authority described the outcome as a decisive victory after the tribunal dismissed the government’s claim in full.

The Davis administration also sold the long-embattled Grand Lucayan resort for $120m to Concord Wilshire in May 2025, though questions have lingered over whether the government has received full payment for the purchase.

In April 2026, developers behind the long-stalled Grand Lucayan redevelopment signed a new agreement outlining key commercial elements of the project, including an MSC Beach Club, a second cruise resort and a casino marina complex.

Concord Wilshire Capital and CTL Maritime said in a press release that they had reached a “definitive agreement” to advance the multi-phase plan.

Dame Cynthia also said the administration plans to consult Family Island communities to devise individual development plans for each island as part of a more structured and strategic approach to development outside New Providence.

She said ongoing programmes, including the Family Island Airport Renaissance and infrastructure clinics, will continue.

She added that the critical needs of the Family Islands will be addressed through the Family Island Development Act.



