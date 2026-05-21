Suspect remanded on rape charge

By PAVEL BAIELY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in 2024 was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Jaheim Dixon, 24, raped the woman in New Providence on November 12, 2024.

Dixon was not required to enter a plea to rape when he appeared before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was informed that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

Dixon was told of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on September 7.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kendrick Bauld prosecuted the case.