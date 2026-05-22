Bahamas regains eligibility for US quality ship initiative

The Bahamas has regained eligibility for a US Coast Guard initiative that “recognises and rewards” flagged states and their vessels for “commitment to safety and quality”.

The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA), in a statement, said this nation has qualified for the US Coast Guard’s QUALSHIP 21 programme for 2026–2027 period after just one of 591 Bahamian-flagged vessels was detained as a result of port state control (PSC) safety inspections conducted at American ports. This resulted on a detention ratio of 0.55 percent, although 166 Bahamian-flagged vessels were identified as having some kind of deficiencies.

However, as a result of the Bahamian-flagged fleet’s relatively strong safety performance, the US coast guard’s 2025 port state control annual report listed The Bahamas as one of the flag administrations eligible for the QUALSHIP 21 programme between July 1, 2026, through to June 30, 2027.

“The flag administrations of The Bahamas, Comoros, Curacao, Italy and Latvia were removed from the targeted flag list this year,” the US Coast Guard report said. “We would like to welcome the flag administrations of The Bahamas, Germany, Italy and the Philippines for becoming QS21 eligible this year.”

The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) said QUALSHIP 21 is the US Coast Guard’s quality recognition programme for ships and flag administrations that demonstrate a high level of compliance with international safety, security and environmental protection standards.

Stephen Keenan, senior deputy director of the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA), said: “This recognition reflects the collective commitment of our shipowners, managers, seafarers, Bahamas recognised organisations and Bahamas-approved Inspectors to maintaining high onboard operational and regulatory standards.

“Strong port state control performance is important not only from a compliance perspective, but also in supporting the efficient operation of ships and minimising unnecessary disruption to trade. We appreciate the continued co-operation and commitment of all stakeholders who contribute to the quality performance of The Bahamas flag.”

Captain Dwain Hutchinson, the BMA’s managing director and chief executive, said the result comes during an important period of regulatory modernisation for The Bahamas, including the recent implementation of updated Merchant Shipping Regulations 2026. He also reaffirmed the BMA’s commitment to supporting quality shipping through clear guidance, responsive service, digitalisation initiatives and ongoing engagement with industry stakeholders.