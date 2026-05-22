Bahamian realtor details sector’s blockchain future

A Bahamian realtor has spoken at two international conferences on how blockchain and tokenisation are set to reshape the handling of land and property transactions.

Rosalyn Brown, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bahamas, spoke at the Blockchain Futurist conference where she shared the podium with the likes of Eric Trump. She also spoke on a panel at Future PropTech Miami, whch focused on how blockchain is reshaping property transactions.

Ms Brown said: “Real estate tokenisation is no longer a futuristic concept. It is a fast-growing, multi-billion dollar industry. From Miami and Dubai to Singapore, developers and investors are using tokenisation to unlock liquidity, attract global capital and streamline deals.”

She added that the global market for tokenised assets has surged from $5bn in 2023 to more than $24bn in early 2025, with forecasts suggesting it could reach $4trn by 2035.