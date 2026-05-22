Campbell waits for own survey an overfished marine species

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
AGRICULTURE and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell said the government will wait for its own fisheries survey before deciding how to respond to a peer-reviewed study warning that several commercially important marine species in The Bahamas are overfished.
Mr Campbell told reporters during a community farming event that his ministry had read the Perry Institute for Marine Science report, which found that 11 of 12 assessed species were overfished to some degree. Nassau grouper and yellowfin grouper were classified as “grossly overfished”.
“I can say that the Department of Marine Resources, under the leadership of Acting Director Dr Gittens, we are also conducting our own survey, and so once we find out that we have that report, and we can juxtapose both against each other with the input of persons from the industry, then we will be moving forward with an action plan.”
He said the ministry would respond to the findings “in short order”.
The study, released this week by the Perry Institute for Marine Science, reconstructed 73 years of catch data from 1950 to 2022 and concluded that queen conch, Caribbean spiny lobster, black grouper, Nassau grouper and other species were overfished.
Researchers found yellowfin grouper was at 40 percent of the biomass needed to support sustainable harvest levels, while Nassau grouper stood at 49 percent.
Despite those findings, Mr Campbell stopped short of accepting the report’s conclusions. Asked whether there was concern future generations may no longer be able to enjoy some traditional Bahamian seafood species, he said: “Well, that was one report.”
“What we first have to establish based on our findings is in fact whether there is overfishing and in what sectors, as you know, it related to both the spiny lobster, conch and also fish Nassau grouper in particular, and so we want to get all the data, so we can have science-based driven facts to put to the nation,” he said.
The PIMS study warned that declining grouper and snapper populations threaten domestic food security and local seafood supply chains, describing the species as the “backbone” of the country’s seafood market.
The organisation also said it intended to share its findings with the Department of Marine Resources and fisheries management working groups as the government reviews revisions to national fisheries regulations.
Asked about the Golden Yolk initiative, Mr Campbell said another media tour of the project was expected within weeks.
Comments
bahamianson 11 hours, 57 minutes ago
Wait, what? Own survey? What does that mean? Did ya boy do the survey , get 1 million for doing the survey ?
ScubaSteve 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nothing wrong with obtaining a "2nd opinion." However, the fact that the Govt is the party doing the 2nd survey is tricky and naturally open to suspicion. One of the overwhelming benefits of the survey conducted by the Perry Institute is the fact it is an outside, 3rd party, and completely unbiased.
CaptainCoon 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
I expect nothing less when we are run by planet of the Apes. There will be no groupers left for the next generation!
This is what 53 years of negro leadership gives you! He should be ashamed of himself.
joeblow 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
... the simple reality is that Bahamian fisherman will not leave undersized conch on the seabed and Bahamians always complain about how small conch are in their conch salad. That alone should make it obvious that there is a problem. Conservation of certain species is essential, but Bahamians would rather put a dollar in their pockets now than think about the future. That true in our politics and in fisheries!
jt 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
You only have to look at conch shell piles to see this, no mature, flared lips on a lot of them.
hrysippus 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Another wonderfully politically acceptable to actually do nothing.
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