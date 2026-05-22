Classes to resume Tuesday after school scabies outbreak

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology said classes are expected to resume next Tuesday at the Harbour Island All-Age School in Eleuthera, following a brief suspension earlier this week after six cases of scabies were confirmed.

According to Dominique Russell, director of education, the outbreak was confined to a cohort of Grade two students at the school. She reported that no additional cases have been identified at this time.

“It is only that one Grade 2,” she said, adding that the children involved had already been screened and were expected to return next week.

On Tuesday, the Ministry, in consultation with the Eleuthera District Office, school administration, local health authorities, and the Department of Environmental Health Services, confirmed the outbreak and noted that a series of containment measures were undertaken.

In addition to the suspension of classes for the entire Grade 2 cohort, deep cleaning and disinfection was carried out in the affected classrooms, and fogging of the campus was initiated.

Screening of the Grade 2 students was conducted at a local clinic, and meetings were held with parents, staff, and union representatives.

In the statement issued, the Ministry emphasized that the measures were designed to protect students, staff, and the wider school community while ensuring continuity of education where possible.

When contacted on Thursday for an update, Ms Russell said teachers were very concerned about the situation.

“The response was swift once the cases were identified and the district superintendent immediately coordinated with health officials, ensuring that clinic staff visited the school and that affected students were screened” she stated.

She confirmed that health officials also conducted contact tracing as part of the investigation.

Ms Russell stated that proper communication was initiated immediately with parents and staff to address any concerns.

“Parents responded quickly once informed, ensuring children were screened without delay, and that educators had expressed understandable concern about possible spread within the school.

“Everybody was concerned… and so they wanted to know if they were safe,” she said, noting that health authorities were actively involved in ensuring safety protocols were followed.

On additional precautions moving forward, Ms Russell said the school had reinforced hygiene education among students, and talks about scabies awareness and transmission.

“There were conversations with students in terms of hygiene and cleanliness,” she explained, describing the response as an “educational moment” to ensure students better understand prevention practices.

She added that while daily cleaning is routine, deeper cleaning protocols would now be implemented more frequently.

Ms Russell also clarified that the school does not have a resident nurse on campus, but that a local clinic serves as the primary point for student screening and medical follow-up.

The Ministry has assured parents and the public that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain a safe learning environment and that operations for the affected Grade 2 class are expected to resume shortly.

• Scabies is a highly contagious skin infestation caused by the microscopic human itch mite. The mites burrow into the upper layer of the skin to live, feed, and lay eggs, causing an allergic reaction that results in intense itching and a pimple-like rash.