Family Islands: Execution critical for Gov’t pledges

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Family Island officials yesterday said the Davis administration’s new development agenda could bring much-needed infrastructure and economic opportunities but warned that implementation and local consultation will determine whether the promises produce real results.

Jeremy Sweeting, Abaco’s chief councillor who ran for the FNM in the recent general election, said he remains “cautiously optimistic” about the Government’s Family Island proposals outlined in the Speech from the Throne, but argued local government is still waiting for reforms promised nearly two years ago to take effect.

“We welcome anything that improves the lives of Family Islanders, but I remain cautiously optimistic because they passed the Local Government Act in November 2024 with the intention of allowing local governments to raise their own revenue,” Mr Sweeting told Tribune Business.

The Government’s legislative agenda pledged to create individual Family Island development plans and pursue a “more structured strategic approach” to Out Island growth through infrastructure, airport and economic development initiatives.

However, Mr Sweeting said local governments still cannot fully utilise powers intended under the Local Government Act because critical approvals remain outstanding. “As of today, May 2026, we are still fighting to open what they call a general account under the Act where we could raise revenue,” he said.

“We can’t even raise revenue under the Act because they are dragging their feet on allowing us to open these accounts.” Mr Sweeting said uncertainty also remains over what revenue streams local governments will ultimately be allowed to collect.

“The minister has failed to approve different areas where we could raise revenue. There’s still a grey area around what we can collect,” he said. “We put forward ideas to the minister for orders to be issued under the Act so we could start raising revenue, but nothing has moved forward.”

Despite those frustrations, Mr Sweeting said the Family Islands still stand to benefit if the Government follows through on its latest commitments. “So I remain cautiously optimistic about what they propose for the Family Islands,” he added.

Gwendolyn Patram, island administrator for North Eleuthera, said meaningful consultation with residents and local officials will be essential to ensuring development plans reflect the actual needs of Family Island communities.

“One of the things that I envision when they talk about the Family Islands is getting someone on the ground to actually have conversations with the people on the islands to know what the islands need, not just sit in Nassau and assume an island needs this or needs that,” Ms Patram said.

“We have local government, we have leaders, everyone. Come and bring Town Hall meetings, hear the concerns, hear the issues the people are facing, and hear first-hand exactly what it is that we need for the development and future success of our islands.”

Ms Patram pointed to several major infrastructure needs in North Eleuthera and Harbour Island that are either underway or still needed, including airport, dock, banking and healthcare improvements.

“The North Eleuthera Airport, as you know, has outgrown itself and is almost becoming like the third busiest airport in The Bahamas, so we have a new airport coming,” she said. “Harbour Island, one of the busiest docks for persons traversing, has outgrown itself as a dock, and so they are now getting a new dock.”

Ms Patram also argued the area would benefit from additional banking facilities and upgraded healthcare infrastructure as development continues. “When it comes to banking, we can use some additional banks in the north. There is a lot of construction, so having additional banks to facilitate the people on the island would help,” Ms Patram said.

“We do have clinics. I can tell you that they’ve done clinics in Central and South Eleuthera, so having a modernised clinic or hospital in this area would be very nice as well.” Ms Patram said she was encouraged by the Government’s emphasis on including Family Islands in its broader development strategy.

“It was good hearing that in the Speech from the Throne, and hearing that the Family Islands are part of the blueprint to move us in a better direction and move us forward,” she said. “That was very reassuring that the Family Islands will not be left out.”

Meanwhile, Vincent Murphy said additional investment and economic activity are critical for Mayaguana, particularly if the island is to attract residents back home.

“Whatever the Government can do for the Family Islands, especially Mayaguana, would be very helpful because Mayaguana is really far back,” said Mr Murphy. He pointed to marina developments and other proposed projects as opportunities to strengthen the local economy and create jobs.

“With the developments going on right now, we have the marina start-up in place, and that should be a good boost for our economy,” said Mr Murphy. “With the new developments, it will increase the population because a lot of folks from Mayaguana went into Nassau or Freeport to live. If there’s nothing for them to come back to, no jobs, then it’s hard for them to return home.”

Mr Murphy also highlighted ongoing concerns over healthcare infrastructure on the island. “Our clinic right now really needs repairs. The roof is leaking, but I know the Government promised there’s going to be a new clinic just before the election, so we’re looking forward to seeing them continue with that,” he added.