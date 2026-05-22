UPDATE: Two passengers with fever isolated at LPIA after DR Congo travel

UPDATE: Two passengers with fever and a travel history linked to the Democratic Republic of Congo were placed in isolation at Lynden Pindling International Airport tonight.

Health officials stressed that no confirmed infections have been identified and that the risk to the general public remained “very, very low”.

The pair arrived in The Bahamas aboard a British Airways flight carrying 218 passengers and crew members and prompted a public health response from local authorities.

The two passengers reportedly spent three and a half weeks in DR Congo before travelling to Heathrow Airport in London and then onward to The Bahamas. Officials noted the area visited in DR Congo is not currently experiencing an Ebola outbreak.

One passenger is a British national living in Australia, while the other is a French national living in France.

Officials said the pair were taken to an isolation site on the airport tarmac for assessment and monitoring after presenting with fever, which authorities said was the only symptom observed.

Authorities said the remaining 216 individuals were screened and placed into risk categories in line with international health guidelines.

Officials said 43 people, including passengers seated near the two monitored individuals and relevant crew members, are receiving additional monitoring.

Authorities said the matter is being handled in consultation with the Pan American Health Organisation and the World Health Organisation.

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Health officials are expected to brief the media at Lynden Pindling International Airport tonight regarding an inbound British Airways flight carrying two passengers with a history of travel to areas impacted by the spread of Ebola.

Members of the media remain gathered at the airport awaiting an official update from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands Government issued a statement saying it was aware of reports concerning a British Airways flight from London currently being held in The Bahamas following suspicions of a “serious public health concern” onboard.

The statement said all passengers were being screened by Bahamian authorities and noted that several Cayman Islands residents were among those onboard, including Rolston Anglin, Minister for Finance and Economic Development and Minister for Education and Training.

Cayman officials said there was “no immediate risk” to the Cayman Islands at this time and urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation while authorities monitor the situation.



