Manufacturing hubs key to drive self-sufficiency

As the dust settles after another general election, the national focus must now shift from politics to production. The Bahamas stands at a defining moment where the conversation must shift towards practical economic transformation. One of the most important strategies for long-term prosperity is the deliberate development of manufacturing hubs throughout The Bahamas.

For too long, the Bahamian economy has relied heavily on tourism and imports. While tourism remains essential, recent global disruptions reminded us of the dangers of depending too heavily on one industry. Manufacturing hubs spread across New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Andros, Eleuthera, Exuma and the far-flung islands would diversify the economy, strengthen national resilience and create thousands of sustainable jobs.

The opportunities are already before us. Renewable energy manufacturing is one of the clearest examples. Electricity costs throughout the Caribbean remain among the highest in the world, creating strong demand for affordable solar products. Establishing micro-assembly plants for solar panels, inverters, batteries and LED lighting systems would position The Bahamas as a regional supplier of green energy solutions while reducing local dependence on imported products. Such industries would also encourage innovation among young Bahamian engineers, electricians and technicians.

Another major opportunity lies in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical processing. Grand Bahama already possesses a foundation of skilled pharmaceutical labour through the Freeport free trade zone. Combined with natural resources such as Aloe Vera and medicinal plants, The Bahamas could expand into medical-grade powders, supplements and chemical manufacturing for export. This industry would create highly skilled employment opportunities and attract international partnerships and research investment.

Aquaculture and seafood processing also present enormous potential. Our pristine waters and geographic proximity to North America make The Bahamas ideally positioned for seafood packaging, freezing and export operations. Rather than exporting raw products, Bahamians should capture more value by processing seafood locally. Manufacturing hubs dedicated to seafood would create employment for fishermen, packagers, quality control specialists, transport workers and exporters throughout the islands.

The agricultural sector also stands to benefit. Manufacturing facilities producing Bahamian hot sauces, citrus concentrates, tomato purees, coconut products, bottled spring water and egg powders could connect Bahamian farmers directly to regional and international supply chains. This would empower Family Island farmers while reducing food waste and increasing national food security.

Equally important is the expansion of cottage industries. Nearly 13m visitors enter The Bahamas annually seeking authentic Bahamian products. Manufacturing hubs for straw goods, conch shell jewellery, weathered glass art, coconut crafts and recycled products made from tyres and fish scales would empower artisans and small entrepreneurs, particularly women and young people. These industries preserve culture while generating income and export potential.

The path forward is clear. Manufacturing hubs would stimulate innovation, expand employment, empower communities and strengthen national economic independence. The Bahamas has the talent, resources and market access necessary to succeed. The election is over. Now is the time to build, produce and create a more self-sufficient Bahamian economy for generations to come.





• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organisations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.