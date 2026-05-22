Pintard called out on Cartwright snub

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Cabinet minister Leslie Miller accused Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard of being “mean-spirited” and “spiteful” yesterday, questioning why the opposition leader did not appoint deputy leader Shannedon Cartwright to the Senate after the FNM’s bruising general election defeat.
Mr Pintard, who retained his Marco City seat, appointed four senators after the May 12 election: former NBA player Rick Fox, attorneys Elsworth Johnson and Arinthia Komolafe, and Dr Trevor Johnson. Mr Cartwright, who lost to Progressive Liberal Party candidate Owen Wells in the newly created St James constituency, was not among them.
The decision has drawn criticism from some who see it as an attempt to sideline Mr Cartwright.
Mr Miller said Mr Pintard’s decision raised questions about his leadership and treatment of senior figures in his party.
“I just see the leader of opposition as a mean-spirited person on his actions as leader to FNM, has proven that over and over and over again,” Mr Miller said.
Mr Cartwright represented St Barnabas from May 10, 2017, until the 2026 general election. The FNM won only eight seats in the election.
Mr Miller said Mr Cartwright never told him he wanted a Senate appointment, but he believes the former MP would have accepted one.
Mr Miller also pointed to former Minnis administration ministers Desmond Bannister and Renward Wells, whom he believes were treated unfairly. He alleged that Mr Pintard pushed to remove them from frontline politics.
The Tribune asked Mr Pintard why he did not appoint Mr Cartwright to the Senate, but he declined to comment.
Mr Cartwright did not respond to The Tribune’s requests for comment up to press time.
Comments
moncurcool 11 hours, 47 minutes ago
Why the hell is this even a story. The party appoints who they want. En of discussion!.
Leslie Miller really needs to go sit down. We have politicians involved in drug trafficking and this what he on? Why is he not out there making noise for Davis to have the politician names.
All smoke and mirrors
realfreethinker 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
Good question?
bahamianson 11 hours, 42 minutes ago
Why is this a story? This is the FNM’s business. I don’t see why we should be hearing about a nonissue. If Cartwright comes out and says sy, then we have a good gossip story. Let is talk about the toilet that was taken up or the BEC Christmas party that was supposed to be at Marios, or the bank of the bahamas loan . Yeah, let us talk about things that are consequential.
realfreethinker 11 hours, 7 minutes ago
Distraction as usual. Miller is so irrelevant
screwedbahamian 10 hours, 11 minutes ago
This man need to get his $30 million plus" give away" of our hard earned tax money from his government and go build another sub-par building ( this time pay the worker including his close family) to house the large protective cabinet and collect another $10's of millions a year from us" Conch" law abiding tax payers. Maybe he will accumulate enough money to buy a Numbers House gambling ( Cancer) Cartel membership and get to his main objective to beat, bruise, kick and mock the poorer desperate voting Bahamians. He copycatting the Chairman like he coming for his job? He should instead deal the the rising divisions in his own party !!
TalRussell 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
The Lord be with Redshirts', whom taketh reading me post.
The Issue in 2026, remains as unclear as 'twas back in yestar year of 2013.... of the Bahamian Redshirt's Movement, true connection to the 2013 noisy protests outside the Bahamas Consulate (located at 100 N Biscayne Blvd), were spearheaded by Ramón Saúl Sánchez, president of the Miami-based Cuban exile group's Democracy Movement (Movimiento Democracia).
As well, were the calls for a cruise Bahamas tourism boycott, including hunger strikes and cruise ships protests.
Ramón Saúl Sánchez is on record having claimed: "(Movimiento Democracia)" are receiving advisement, from the Bahamian Redshirt's Movement.
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