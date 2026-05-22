Pintard called out on Cartwright snub

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Cabinet minister Leslie Miller accused Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard of being “mean-spirited” and “spiteful” yesterday, questioning why the opposition leader did not appoint deputy leader Shannedon Cartwright to the Senate after the FNM’s bruising general election defeat.

Mr Pintard, who retained his Marco City seat, appointed four senators after the May 12 election: former NBA player Rick Fox, attorneys Elsworth Johnson and Arinthia Komolafe, and Dr Trevor Johnson. Mr Cartwright, who lost to Progressive Liberal Party candidate Owen Wells in the newly created St James constituency, was not among them.

The decision has drawn criticism from some who see it as an attempt to sideline Mr Cartwright.

Mr Miller said Mr Pintard’s decision raised questions about his leadership and treatment of senior figures in his party.

“I just see the leader of opposition as a mean-spirited person on his actions as leader to FNM, has proven that over and over and over again,” Mr Miller said.

Mr Cartwright represented St Barnabas from May 10, 2017, until the 2026 general election. The FNM won only eight seats in the election.

Mr Miller said Mr Cartwright never told him he wanted a Senate appointment, but he believes the former MP would have accepted one.

Mr Miller also pointed to former Minnis administration ministers Desmond Bannister and Renward Wells, whom he believes were treated unfairly. He alleged that Mr Pintard pushed to remove them from frontline politics.

The Tribune asked Mr Pintard why he did not appoint Mr Cartwright to the Senate, but he declined to comment.

Mr Cartwright did not respond to The Tribune’s requests for comment up to press time.