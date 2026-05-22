Royal Caribbean backs new farm to boost food security

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A COMMUNITY farm backed by Royal Caribbean and the Ministry of Agriculture officially opened in Centreville yesterday, with organisers saying the project is aimed at helping residents facing food insecurity while pushing The Bahamas toward greater food self-sufficiency.

The Centreville Community Farm was launched during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by government officials, community leaders and Royal Caribbean executives.

The Royal Caribbean Group Foundation contributed $75,000 to the project, including $50,000 for development and $25,000 for maintenance. Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell also announced that his ministry would provide a $10,000 grant and $5,000 in vouchers through its fish and farm store to help purchase agricultural equipment.

Agricultural Development Organization president Philip Smith said the Centreville farm is the fifth opened under a wider plan to establish community farms in all 41 constituencies.

According to ADO, 70 percent of the produce grown at the farm will be distributed to residents in need in the community, while the remaining 30 percent will be sold to restaurants to help sustain the operation.

Mr Smith said the initiative was shaped by his 15 years operating the Bahamas Feeding Network, which he said distributes more than 5,000 meals weekly and regularly encounters people struggling to get food.

He said the goal is to create a more sustainable feeding network while encouraging Bahamians to rely more on locally grown produce.

Mr Smith also praised Royal Caribbean’s support for hunger relief initiatives, recalling previous donations made through the Bahamas Feeding Network.

“I remember one time we received two 40-foot containers of frozen meat,” he said. “It’s just been amazing.”

Royal Caribbean Bahamas president Philip Simon said the company saw the farm as an investment in community resilience and long-term food security.

He said agriculture and sustainability projects have become more important as countries face growing concerns about food security. He said the project could also help younger Bahamians reconnect with farming and community development.

“At one point in our national story, farming and fishing were simply a way of life,” Mr Simon said. “Families understood the value of working the land, growing food, and being able to provide not only for themselves but for others as well.”

“So today we hope that we are planting seeds not only in the soil but in the minds of young people who may one day become farmers, entrepreneurs and leaders in our communities.”

Mr Campbell said the farm represents a step toward self-sufficiency, education and national development.

“We are planting hope, self-sufficiency, education and sustainability for generations to come,” Mr Campbell said.

He said the farm would give families and young people a space to learn about agriculture while improving access to fresh produce in the community.



