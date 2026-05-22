Security executive not ‘big advocate’ for armed guards

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net





BUSINESSES concerned about robberies and violent crime should prioritise stronger security procedures, surveillance and staff training instead of choosing to arm security guards, an industry executive argued yesterday.Gamal Newry, president of Preventative Measures, said businesses often overlook fundamental security practices that can reduce crime risks before incidents escalate. “We’re not big advocates of arming security officers with firearms, at least not as the first line of defence,” he said.He argued that many vulnerabilities stem from inadequate access control measures and insufficient staff training rather than a lack of armed persons.“In many instances, there’s a failure of having proper access control, training of officers,” Mr Newry said. “Those are the things that are more delinquent than say having an officer armed with a firearm to engage an armed assailant who already has the advantage.”Mr Newry warned that introducing firearms into retail and customer-friendly environments could increase the risk to clients and expose businesses to costly legal consequences.“The last thing you want is your security officer now to go for their firearm, because the advantage is already lost,” he said, referring to robbery situations where criminals already have weapons drawn.Instead, Mr Newry said businesses should emphasise deterrence and prevention through trained personnel, security technology and operational controls. He also recommended stronger cash management procedures, including limiting cash kept on-site, using drop safes and scheduling frequent armoured cash pick-ups.“A fundamental thing that we’re all moving towards is limit the amount of cash,” he said. Mr Newry encouraged businesses to promote digital payment options including credit cards, debit cards and mobile payment platforms, such as Kanoo, adding that they must “limit the reward for the criminal”.He also stressed the importance of surveillance systems and proper access control measures. “Many times you walk in the stores and they have this buzzer system, but nobody checks,” Mr Newry said. “You ring that bell, nobody checks to see who you are outside, and the door is just released. “So practice good access control. If you have an access control device, when that buzzer goes off, someone should take a look to get an idea or feel for the individual on the other side of the door.”Mr Newry advocated for visible surveillance and monitoring systems that show customers and potential offenders they are being recorded. “Make persons aware that this shop is under surveillance,” he said. “That’s a deterrent.”He also urged business owners to move security footage storage to cloud-based systems rather than relying solely on physical digital video recorders that criminals can steal or destroy.Mr Newry said businesses that employ security guards should focus on professionalism and vigilance rather than weaponry. He described the ideal officer as “vigilant, professional, alert” and visible enough to discourage criminal activity.“Security guards’ main purpose is to be a deterrent,” he said. “They are a prevention mechanism.” While Mr Newry acknowledged there are situations where armed security may be appropriate, such as cash transit operations or other ‘high-risk’ assignments, he said those decisions should follow detailed risk assessments.“If you’re moving cash, if you’re working in a nightclub, if you’re working in a high-risk environment, and you did a proper risk assessment that demands the firearm, then let’s do that,” he said.However, Mr Newry said low-risk environments with heavy customer traffic, schools or locations involving children carry greater liability concerns. “If you’re working in an environment that is low risk, heavy customer traffic, minors are involved, and there’s a great potential for collateral damage, then I’m not a big advocate for that,” he said.Mr Newry also raised concerns about police officers competing directly with private security officers. He argued businesses should carefully weigh the financial and legal consequences associated with armed security.“You can't bankrupt the Bahamas government,” he said. “But you can bankrupt a ‘mom and pop’ and banks and food stores because the officer took the wrong action. Those are the things you have to weigh outside of practical, proper due diligence in your security procedures. Do you have the right procedures in place? Those are the things you have to look at.”Looking ahead, Newry said he hopes newly-appointed minister of national security, Myles Laroda, continues efforts to strengthen standards within the security industry. “Raising the bar for the security profession,” he said, should include stronger certification requirements and training standards.