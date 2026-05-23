Two isolated at LPIA amid Ebola concerns

By Jade Russell

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH officials on Friday isolated two passengers at the Lynden Pindling International Airport after the travellers, who recently visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, were found to have a fever amid concerns over an Ebola outbreak in Africa.

Officials stressed that no confirmed Ebola infections have been identified and maintained that the risk to the public remains low.

A press briefing was held at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) following reports received by the Ministry of Health and Wellness that the two passengers had travelled from Africa to The Bahamas via Heathrow Airport after spending approximately three weeks in the Democratic Republic of Congo before travelling to Ethiopia.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Jillian Bartlett explained that teams from the Ministry of Health and Wellness activated health protocols, including placing the two passengers into isolation.

She noted that enhanced contact tracing information was also obtained from all passengers and crew members on the flight.

The two passengers are pilots who were conducting cargo flights. One is a British national living in Australia and the other is a French national living in France.

Health officials confirmed the pair were among 218 passengers and crew members aboard the aircraft. Officials noted that the risk to passengers who were not in close proximity to the pair, as well as airport personnel, is low at this time.

Dr Bartlett said “no confirmed infections” have been identified in the two passengers. She added that, based on information currently available to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the risk to the public is low.

The two passengers will continue to be monitored at an isolation site at the airport.

Director of the Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health and Wellness Dr Nikkiah Forbes revealed that the two travellers were screened and found to have a fever, but had no additional symptoms up to press time. Other passengers on the flight were also screened.

“While we are in the process of monitoring the two passengers with fever, we have put in place recommendations for other passengers on the plane,” Dr Forbes said.

“So at this time, even in certain scenarios, the entire fleet of passengers would not need to have any additional screening tests or anything at this time. So we are fully compliant with all international recommendations for infection prevention and control, contact tracing, and surveillance.”

Dr Forbes explained that a fever can be caused by various reasons.

Asked whether the two passengers tested positive for any infections, Dr Forbes responded that they had not tested positive for any infectious disease.

She explained that although the pair spent approximately three and a half weeks in the Democratic Republic of Congo, they were not in an area currently experiencing an Ebola outbreak or reporting cases.

She added that the pair engaged in low-risk activities, were not in contact with Ebola patients, did not attend funerals and did not handle bodily fluids or other materials of concern. She noted they were mostly isolated in a home and did not display common Ebola symptoms.

Initially, reports circulated that the two passengers were infected with Ebola, sparking public concern.

The health scare comes as parts of Africa battle an Ebola outbreak that has killed hundreds of people.

On Friday, World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation revised its assessment of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo to “very high at the national level, high at the regional level, and low at the global level”.

In an update on Friday, Dr Tedros also said the risk in the wider African region remained “high”, but “low” globally.

According to the BBC, the rare Ebola strain known as Bundibugyo has no proven vaccine and kills about a third of those infected. The broadcaster reported that the outbreak centred in the Democratic Republic of Congo has resulted in 177 suspected deaths and 750 suspected cases.

The Associated Press also reported that an incident manager on the Democratic Republic of Congo’s national Ebola response team disclosed that suspected Ebola patients had mixed with the general population at hospitals in the region.

Ebola is a rare and often fatal illness caused by a group of viruses known as Orthoebolaviruses. Symptoms include fever, severe headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, sore throat and weakness, progressing in severe cases to vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain.

According to Reuters, the United States on Friday temporarily banned the entry of lawful permanent residents who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the previous 21 days because of Ebola concerns.

Reuters reported that while US citizens, nationals and green card holders had previously been exempt from a 30-day Ebola ban, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that extending the restriction to green card holders was necessary to prevent the virus from entering the country.

During the press conference, Minister of Health and Wellness Michael Darville said any decision regarding possible travel bans for passengers from affected countries entering The Bahamas would have to be discussed by the government.



