43-year-old woman travelling to Haiti arrested at airport for allegedly failing to declare nearly $74,000 in cash

A 43-year-old woman travelling to Haiti was arrested at the airport over the weekend for allegedly failing to declare nearly $74,000 in cash, police said.

Police said they were contacted by airport security after screeners discovered $73,774 in US currency in the woman’s luggage. The cash was reportedly concealed in a yellow Robin Hood flour bag placed inside her suitcase.

Responding officers were shown a dark-coloured suitcase bearing the passenger’s name, which was reportedly destined for Cap-Haïtien, Haiti. The bag’s owner was identified and taken to the baggage room, where she confirmed ownership.

A search confirmed what screeners had reported, and the female passenger was arrested as investigations continue.