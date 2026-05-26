62-year- old man found dead in North Eleuthera

A 62-year-old man was found dead in North Eleuthera on Sunday in what police are classifying as a suspected drowning.

Police said they were alerted by a concerned resident to a man floating in waters near a business establishment in the Lower Bogue area shortly before 10am.

Upon arrival, officers met an unresponsive man face down in the water, dressed in blue jeans and a button-up shirt.

The victim was pulled ashore and examined by a local doctor, who pronounced him dead.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.