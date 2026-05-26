Boy, 8, seriously injured in Bimini shooting incident

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Myles Laroda yesterday issued a strong appeal to licensed firearm owners to properly secure their weapons around children after an eight-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting incident in North Bimini on Saturday night.

The child was reportedly inside a business establishment on King’s Highway when he was shot by his 12-year-old brother.

Police were alerted to the incident shortly after 9pm by healthcare workers at the Bimini Community Clinic.

Medical staff told officers the child was brought in with apparent gunshot wounds above the left eyebrow and to the left rear of the head.

The physician described the boy’s injuries as serious. He was later airlifted to Fort Lauderdale, while his 12-year-old brother was turned over to authorities by his uncle and arrested in connection with the shooting. At last report, the boy was said to be in stable condition.

When asked for more details about the shooting yesterday, Mr Laroda only said that police investigations were still ongoing. He added that investigators have still not determined whether charges will be filed.

“We encourage adults, those who are in possession of licensed firearms, to make sure that all safety measures are taken into consideration, especially if they have young children around,” he added.

“With regards to that being if it was an unlicensed firearm, we discourage the public for being in possession of those. It's illegal for you to carry a firearm that's not a license, and we definitely discourage the use or the carrying of unlicensed firearms.”

In a statement released over the weekend, Randy Rolle, the island’s MP, said he was deeply saddened by the incident and that his thoughts and prayers are with the child and his family.

He urged the public to respect the family’s privacy as they focus on healing and recovery.

Meanwhile, a team of officers from Grand Bahama has been dispatched to assist with the investigation.