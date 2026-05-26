FACING REALITY: Does domestic violence get the serious attention it needs?

A SOCIETY does not collapse all at once. It erodes quietly. It happens in the silence after the screams. It happens when bruises become gossip instead of evidence. It happens when the woman with the swollen eye is met with whispers rather than support. It happens when a victim gathers the courage to walk into a police station carrying the weight of fear, humiliation and pain, only to walk out carrying disappointment.

“Apathy” has become one of the most dangerous afflictions in The Bahamas.

It has crept into our homes, our communities, our institutions and, tragically, our consciences. We have become experts at compartmentalising suffering. We hear about abuse, violence and brutality and immediately distance ourselves from it and tell ourselves, “Thank God it isn’t my child.” “Thank God it isn’t my sister.” “Thank God it isn’t my home.”

Then we retreat into our sanctuaries while someone else’s daughter is left trying to survive hers.

The troubling reality is that many people do see the signs. They hear the arguments through the walls. They see the bruises hidden beneath makeup. They notice the sudden withdrawal, the broken spirit, the forced smile. They witness the missing tooth, the detached eye, the battered face. Yet silence prevails.

No call is made. No intervention comes. No alarm is raised. Because somewhere along the way, we convinced ourselves that someone else would handle it.

But who handles it when the system itself is accused of failing? That’s the chilling question confronting many women in this country.

How many women have walked into a police station seeking protection only to discover that justice moves differently depending on who the accused is? How many have found themselves staring across desks at officers who know the perpetrator personally? How many have watched reports disappear into bureaucratic shadows while their abusers continue their lives uninterrupted?

These are not abstract fears. These are stories repeated in hushed conversations throughout communities.

Stories of women who lost hope. Stories of women who felt abandoned. Stories of women who concluded that the system was never built to protect them.

To be clear, this is not an indictment of the entire Royal Bahamas Police Force. There are countless officers who serve honourably, who put themselves in danger daily, who genuinely believe in justice and protection. The leadership of the force has repeatedly demonstrated that misconduct is not tolerated.

But leadership alone cannot erase the troubling perception at the station level.

Because that’s where victims first encounter the system. That first report. That first interview. That first plea for help.

And if that encounter fails, the damage is immeasurable.

Public concern is not merely about whether rogue behaviour exists. Every institution has bad actors. The concern is whether rogue behaviour is consistently identified, addressed, and punished.

Because perception matters.

If the public believes that an officer accused of violence against a woman can escape consequences because of friendships, influence or internal loyalties, trust begins to rot.

Trust is the oxygen of policing. Without it, victims stop reporting. Witnesses stop speaking. Communities stop cooperating. And predators thrive.

There are stories, too many stories, of women alleging that relationships between investigating officers and accused individuals created barriers to justice. Whether every allegation is proven or not is almost secondary to the broader issue: people believe it can happen.

That belief alone is dangerous, because faith in institutions cannot survive suspicion forever.

The woman who enters a station after being beaten should never wonder whether the investigating officer plays dominoes with her alleged abuser.

She should never question whether friendships will outweigh evidence. She should never feel that she is the one under investigation. She should never leave believing she made a mistake by speaking up. Yet for some women, that appears to be their experience.

Imagine the courage required to report abuse. To relive trauma. To expose intimate wounds. To admit vulnerability. Now imagine doing all of that only to feel dismissed. It breaks something inside people. And once broken, it’s difficult to restore.

The tragedy is compounded when the alleged perpetrator wears a uniform. Because the badge represents authority. Protection. Service. Trust.

The public grants law enforcement immense power because it expects discipline and accountability. An officer should know better. The standard cannot be lower because the badge is worn. It must be higher because of it.

The oath is to serve and protect. Not intimidate. Not brutalise. Not maim. Not to exploit power.

The image of a woman battered and bruised by someone sworn to uphold the law is not merely an assault on her body, it’s an assault on public confidence. And confidence, once shattered, is difficult to rebuild.

The question then becomes: what happens after allegations surface? Is there a swift investigation? Is there independence? Is there transparency? Are victims protected? Are officers removed from duty pending inquiry? Are findings communicated?

Or does the public hear silence?

Because silence breeds assumptions. Assumptions breed distrust. Distrust breeds hopelessness. And hopelessness kills reporting. There must be visible accountability. Not symbolic accountability, accountability that the public can see. Not quite transfers. Not administrative reshuffling.

Because examples matter. When consequences are visible, deterrence strengthens. When consequences are absent, impunity grows. No officer accused and proven guilty of causing bodily harm to a woman should expect special treatment. No badge should shield violence. No friendship should bury evidence. No rank should outweigh justice. The punishment must reflect not only the act but the betrayal of public trust. Because the public expectation is higher. It should be.

Yet the burden cannot rest solely on the police. The wider society must confront its own failures. We cannot continue pretending domestic violence and abuse are private matters. They are public crises.

When neighbours hear screaming and do nothing, society fails. When relatives tell victims to “work it out,” society fails. When communities protect reputations instead of people, society fails. When bystanders witness bruises and remain silent, society fails. Too often, we reserve outrage for when tragedy reaches our doorstep.

Then suddenly the system becomes important. Suddenly, accountability matters and we demand action. But someone else demanded action months earlier and was ignored, begging for intervention and crying for help. Someone else carried the bruises. And we looked away.

There is also a mental health dimension that receives far too little attention.

Victims do not simply “move on.” Trauma, fear and distrust linger.

Women who survive violence often carry invisible wounds long after physical injuries heal, Anxiety. Depression, isolation, hypervigilance, and Loss of self-worth.

The system often focuses on reports and procedures while forgetting the human being at the centre.

Who is caring for her? Who follows up? Who ensures counselling? Who restores dignity?

Justice is not merely charging an offender, it’s rebuilding the victim. And too many women feel abandoned after the headlines fade.

The stories persist because hope persists. Women continue to report despite their disappointment because they still believe that justice exists somewhere. That hope must not be betrayed. The public needs reassurance, not through press releases, but through action.

The public needs to know that misconduct is investigated impartially. That relationships do not interfere. That no officer is above scrutiny. That victims matter. That bruises matter. That women matter.

The force itself should want this. Because every unresolved allegation damages honest officers, too. Every perception of cover-up stains the badge worn by those serving faithfully. Accountability protects institutions. It does not weaken them.

Transparency strengthens trust. It does not destroy it. The silence surrounding these issues has gone on too long. Too many women carry stories they never tell publicly. Too many have concluded there is no point in reporting, too many have lost faith. And that should alarm every Bahamian.

And please, don't believe for one second that many men would eagerly present themselves at a station to report abuse. They would be laughed out of the station because of the high level of ignorance and immaturity.

Because when citizens stop believing in justice, society enters dangerous territory. The challenge before us is larger than policy. It’s moral. Do we continue to accept apathy, to retreat into private comfort while others suffer publicly, and do we continue pretending abuse belongs only to the victim?

Or do we decide that enough is enough?

Because “inhumanity to man” cannot continue unchecked. Not in homes, not in communities, not in institutions, not behind badges.

Someone must be made an example of where wrongdoing exists. Not for vengeance, but for accountability, for deterrence, for trust; for every woman who walked into a station and left broken, for every victim who still waits, and for every daughter who deserves protection.

The Bahamas cannot afford to be silent any longer. The bruises are speaking. The victims are speaking, and the stories are speaking. The question is whether we are finally prepared to listen.