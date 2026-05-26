Fidelity/Central Gas Panthers dominate Battle of the Islands Volleyball Tournament in GB

THE Fidelity/Central Gas Panthers Volleyball Team returned from Grand Bahama where they continued their dominance of the Battle of the Islands Volleyball Tournament.The Panthers, coached by Jason Saunders, captured their third consecutive title by knocking off Abaco 2-1 in a highly contested championship game played on Sunday at the Eight Mile Rock Gymnasium.

Jannelle Curtiss was the tournament's most valuable player and Sari Albury was best attacker.

The other members of the team were Khalea Johnson, Shantia McPhee, Eunice Johnson, Je’Nae Greene, Leandrea Johnson, Latavia Braynen, Brianca Butterfield, Jashai Burrows and Vanricka Rose.

The tournament was hosted by the Grand Bahama Volleyball Association, headed by president Whitney Armbrister. Outside of the Bahamas Games, this is the top volleyball tournament in the country. Non-Bahamians are also invited to play.

This year, three players from the US played for the Abaco "A" team which was beaten by the Panthers for the championship.

The Panthers are also the six-time champions of the New Providence Volleyball Association.