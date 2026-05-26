Foreigners at PMH have not shown any symptoms of Ebola

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TWO foreign nationals being monitored at the Princess Margaret Hospital after recent travel from the Democratic Republic of Congo are in good health and have not shown any symptoms consistent with Ebola Virus, according to health officials.

The men — one a British national and the other a French national — were placed in isolation at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Friday after presenting with fever-like symptoms during airport screening shortly after arriving in The Bahamas aboard a British Airways flight from Heathrow Airport. The pair were among 218 passengers and crew members aboard the aircraft.

The health scare prompted an emergency press conference on Friday and put health officials on high alert after the men confirmed spending about three weeks in Congo before travelling to Ethiopia and then onward to The Bahamas.

It comes amid growing health concerns over an Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa that has killed hundreds of people.

Health officials said that while the pair travelled to Congo, the areas they visited are not currently experiencing an Ebola outbreak or reporting active cases.

As of Sunday, the men had been relocated to the PMH’s Modular Unit, a specialised facility for isolation and monitoring, in line with global protocols.

“At this time, they do not present with any symptoms consistent with the Ebola Virus Disease,” the ministry said, while stressing that the risk to the public remains low and that no cases of Ebola have been confirmed in The Bahamas.

Health officials said the two passengers — said to be pilots conducting cargo flights — were not in contact with Ebola patients, did not attend funerals, and did not handle bodily fluids or other materials of concern.

While they were initially found to have a fever, no additional symptoms were detected. The remaining passengers and crew were also screened and later released.

The case comes amid global concern over an Ebola outbreak caused by a rare virus in Congo and fears over its potential spread. Some countries have already introduced travel restrictions in response to the health threat.

According to international reports, the United States has temporarily restricted the entry of lawful permanent residents who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the previous 21 days because of Ebola concerns.

During Friday’s press conference, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said any decision on possible travel restrictions for passengers from affected countries entering The Bahamas would have to be discussed by the government.

Ebola is a rare and often fatal illness caused by a group of viruses known as Orthoebolaviruses. Symptoms include fever, severe headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, sore throat and weakness, progressing in severe cases to vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain.