Haitian woman charged with fraudulently obtaining several national documents

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN woman was charged on Friday with fraudulently obtaining several Bahamian national documents, the latest in a series of such cases in recent months.

Police arrested Jane Doe, also known as “Marie Yolette St Cyr,” 43, on May 12, election day, after she was allegedly found in possession of two forged work permits, a fraudulent passport, a fake NIB card and a counterfeit naturalisation certificate bearing her name.

Prosecutors allege that she fraudulently obtained a work permit under the name St Cyr and later uttered the same false document at the National Insurance Board to obtain an NIB card under the same name on May 13, 2019.

She is further accused of obtaining another work permit under the name St Cyr on March 3, 2021.

The defendant is also alleged to have fraudulently obtained a naturalisation certificate under the same name on March 21, 2024. Police say she presented the same false naturalisation certificate to the Passport Office and fraudulently obtained a Bahamian passport on April 15, 2024.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to five counts of fraud by false pretences, two counts of uttering a false document, and five counts of possession of false documents before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

Inspector Timothy Bain, the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing the accused’s immigration status in the country.

The defendant was remanded to Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) until her trial on June 25.