Man accused of assaulting another man with a knife granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of assaulting another man with a knife at his South Beach Drive residence was granted bail on Friday.

Prosecutors allege Jannal Moxey, 37, assaulted Javargo Munroe with a knife during a verbal altercation on May 20.

Moxey pleaded not guilty to assault with a dangerous instrument before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties and must also sign in at the East Street South Police Station on the last Friday of every month.

Moxey’s trial is set to begin on August 13.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kendrick Bauld prosecuted the case.