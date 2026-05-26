Police corporal accused of stealing thousands of dollars from man during search granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old police corporal accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a man during a search earlier this month was granted bail on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Theophilus Cayard stole $2,400 from Emmanuel Saintelis while Saintelis was briefly detained at Lynden Pindling International Airport on May 9.

Cayard pleaded not guilty to the stealing charge during his arraignment before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville. He was granted $2,500 bail with one or two sureties and his trial was set for October 27.

Cayard has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the case.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the matter.