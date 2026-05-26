Trainee customs officer sentenced to four years in prison

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TRAINEE customs officer was sentenced to four years behind bars after police allegedly found two guns and 38 rounds of ammunition at his Kennedy Subdivision home last week.

Renaji Rolle, 28, was arrested around 2am on May 20 after police searched his Gilbert Street residence.

During their checks, police reportedly found a black and brown AK-47 rifle and a black Austria Glock 22 .40 pistol fitted with an auto sear in the ceiling.

Officers also recovered a black 9mm magazine from beneath a bedroom mattress, along with four 9mm rounds, 20 7.62 rounds, and 14 .40 rounds of ammunition.

Rolle owned up to the firearm offences before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans and was sentenced to four years behind bars.

His co-accused and fellow customs officer, 22-year-old Trinity Huyler, pleaded not guilty to her charges.

She was granted $8,000 bail with one or two sureties and ordered to sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Monday by 6pm. She returns to court on May 26.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused, while Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted the case.