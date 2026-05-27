Bail denied for suspect in daytime car shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man accused of a fatal shooting on Dunmore Avenue earlier this month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Antin Seymour was arrested by police after he was accused of killing 34-year-old Keno Janvier while Janvier was attempting to park his white Honda CR-V on Dunmore Avenue and Symonette Street at around 11am on May 15.

Seymour reportedly pulled up beside the deceased in a white Nissan Juke before exiting his vehicle and firing multiple times shots at Janvier.

Janvier’s lifeless body was later found by authorities slumped over in the front passenger seat.

Seymour was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans yesterday.

He was instead informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Seymour was also advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

The accused was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) until service of his VBI on October 1.

Inspector Deon Barr was the prosecutor, while Ryszard Humes represented the accused.







