Fifty-two new teachers commissioned as education officials tackle teacher shortages

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FIFTY-TWO teacher graduates were commissioned during a special ceremony yesterday as education officials continue efforts to address longstanding teacher shortages across the public school system.

The cohort included graduates from the University of The Bahamas’ Spring 2024 through Spring 2026 classes, with the latter accounting for 39 of the total.

In her remarks, Education Director Dominique McCartney-Russell congratulated the group while acknowledging the growing demand for teachers and the pressure on the education system to fill vacancies.

"I'm very excited because we need these teachers," Mrs McCartney-Russell said at Loyola Hall on Tuesday. "Those of you who listened to all of the reporters last year - I mean, thy tried to kill us!"

She said that while teaching posts have already been filled — with up to 291 teachers employed to date — a little over 300 more are still needed.

However, she said this latest group is a welcome addition, describing the new teachers as "passionate and excited" willing to accept postings, including on Family Islands..

"They're willing to go to our family islands, and so we're excited to welcome them to this profession of professions, and to support them," Mrs McCartney-Russell said.

She said shortages in language arts, mathematics, music and performing arts persist, but efforts are ongoing to fill those gaps.

“We're still conducting interviews and we hope that we'll be able to fill those posts for the new school year," Mrs McCartney-Russell said.



