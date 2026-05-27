Infrastructure and health lead new national budget

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

WITH the Davis administration set to unveil its 2026/2027 national budget today, investments in infrastructure and healthcare are expected to remain key priorities.

That’s according to Works and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting and Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville.

Both ministers outlined their budget plans to reporters yesterday before heading to the first Cabinet meeting.

They were among a mix of incumbent ministers and newcomers seen arriving at the Office of the Prime Minister, expressing optimism about the new term.

Speaking on his ministry’s plans, Mr Sweeting said core initiatives to improve infrastructure and drainage across the country will continue, with the Family Islands set to remain a priority.

This follows longstanding complaints about the poor state of roads, with some motorists saying pothole-ridden conditions have damaged their vehicles.

Concerning the Pinewood road remediation and drainage project, Mr Sweeting said mobilisation costs have already been paid and work is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

He also spoke about his ministry’s plans to incorporate digital AI integration, adding that AI technology will be used in building plans to help streamline the approval process.

On the shantytown demolition efforts, Mr Sweeting said more than 700 structures nationwide have been demolished over the past two years.

He said the Shanty Town Task Force will continue working alongside the Department of Immigration, the Department of Social Services, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Meanwhile, healthcare is also expected remain a major focus during this budget cycle.

When Davis administration first assumed office, it made repeated promises to strengthen the health sector. However, that agenda faced several challenges including worsening hospital conditions and delayed projects.

Yesterday, Dr Darville said the goal remains unchanged: increasing manpower resources to ensure sufficient staff are hired to deliver healthcare services.

He added that major repairs are expected to begin soon at Princess Margaret Hospital amid claims by critics that the facility is in its worst state in decades.

Healthcare workers have reported operating with limited supplies, while patients often complain of waiting hours for treatment.

Recently, photos purportedly showing conditions inside the male medical ward circulated on social media, sparking concern about the deteriorating conditions patients face.

Dr Darville said he spoke with Public Hospitals Authority officials and the matter has since been resolved. He said there are always ongoing challenges with an ageing building like PMH.

Dr Darville also cited a $75m loan agreement intended to assist with upgrades to public health facilities, including renovations at PMH.

He said the project will include the demolition and reconstruction of the kitchen facility, as well as renovations to the Legacy Unit, eye theatre, and other areas.

Asked whether his ministry expects a budget increase because of its numerous projects, Dr Darville said officials are not anticipating a major increase.

He added that the government is still restructuring the National Health Insurance programme and seeking a more sustainable economic model to ensure healthcare providers and doctors are paid on time.

“I have a catastrophic line with foreshadow catastrophic care insurance, that is also on the table,” he said, adding officials are discussing an economic model to ensure that when they do provide catastrophic health insurance, it's done in a sustainable way.