Man remanded to prison over near-fatal Lyford Hills ambush

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A man was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of a near-fatal shooting in the Lyford Hills community earlier this month.

Prosecutors allege that Johnny Swann Jr, 27, tried to murder Tennyson Wells Jr, 49, while he was driving a golf cart along an unnamed road at around 8am on May 16.

Police say Swann Jr ambushed the victim after jumping out of bushes and attempted to shoot him.

Wells was treated in hospital for gunshot injuries to his right shoulder and buttocks.

Swann Jr was not required to enter a plea to attempted murder before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was informed that the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

The accused was remanded to prison until service of his VBI on October 1.