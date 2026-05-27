Murder suspect jailed after breaching bail for four months

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for four murders was remanded to prison yesterday after allegedly breaching his bail conditions for nearly four months.

Prosecutors allege that Shanton Swain, 25, failed to sign in at his local police station for 113 days, between December 16, 2025 and May 21.

Swain was on bail for four counts of murder and four counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

He is accused of the murders of Leonardo Collie and Theodore Thompson on Market Street on March 17, 2022. He is also charged in the fatal shooting of Michelot Merlin on April 6, 2022.

Prosecutors further allege that Swain, along with Cameron Marshall and Marvin Smith, fatally shot Robert Lee, otherwise called “Black Boy”, at Ridgeland Park on May 24, 2022.

Swain pleaded not guilty to breaching his bail conditions before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes, the prosecutor, objected to the defendant’s bail, citing the high risk to public safety.

Swain was subsequently remanded to prison and is due to return to court for trial on June 21.