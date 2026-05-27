Officer concedes errors during cross-examination in Gibson trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FINANCIAL officer submitted a flash drive containing banking and company information relating to former Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and his co-accused as evidence continued in the ongoing trial yesterday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kelson Colebrooke, of the Police Financial Intelligence Unit, made the submission during his testimony in the case concerning Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) contracts awarded during Gibson’s tenure as executive chairman.

ASP Colebrooke exhibited banking documents related to this case with his signature on it. He also submitted a flash drive containing the banking and company information of the accused.

However, the defence challenged the evidence, describing it as “shoddy”.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Ian Cargill, ASP Colebrooke claimed that Elwood Donaldson Jr was represented by Romona Farqurharson during his police interview, but Mr Cargill disputed this assertion.

ASP Colebrooke said he cautioned Donaldson in relation to fraud and questioned him in relation to vehicles belonging to WSC.

The officer said Donaldson’s charges related to those vehicles were listed on his detention record. Mr Cargill, however, said that this was incorrect.

After reviewing Donaldson’s charge sheet, ASP Colebrooke conceded he could not find any reference to vehicle fraud in relation to Donaldson.

Mr Cargill further questioned whether the officer was in the habit of giving evidence “willy-nilly and carelessly”, referencing what he described as earlier inaccuracies in the officer’s testimony.

Gibson has been on trial since November 2023 alongside Donaldson Jr, a former WSC general manager, Joann Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick over contracts awarded during his tenure.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson is the presiding judge.