The Bahamas issues travel ban amid Ebola outbreak

THE Bahamas is denying entry to travellers from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, joining the list of growing countries to restrict travel from the Ebola-affected countries.

The Davis administration announced the temporary travel ban in a press statement yesterday, saying the decision followed advice from the Ministry Of Health and Wellness.

The measure takes effect immediately and will remain in place for a period of 30 days subject to review by health officials.

“The decision has been taken as a precautionary public measure guided by the responsibility of the government to protect residents, visitors and the wider community,” the statement read.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue to monitor developments closely and will provide further advice to the government as circumstances require. The department of Immigration, in coordination with relevant border and health authorities, will implement the necessary entry protocols at all ports of entry.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Bahamians to avoid travel to those areas and to exercise caution when travelling to Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Angola, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia and Zambia.

The advisory and travel ban comes as parts of Africa battle an Ebola outbreak that has infected and killed hundreds of people.

It also follows a recent health scare involving two British Airways passengers who arrived in The Bahamas from Heathrow Airport on Friday.

The men — one British national and the other French — had recently spent about three weeks in the Democratic Republic of Congo before travelling to Ethiopia and then onward to New Providence.

The pair were placed in isolation at the Lynden Pindling International airport and later transferred to the Princess Margaret Hospital after presenting with a low-grade fever during the airport screening.

Health officials have since been monitoring their condition, but no other symptoms have been detected.

Yesterday, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said the men remain in isolation and are doing well.

"All of the necessary testing is taking place and once that is complete, we will notify the media," he said.

Ebola is a rare and often fatal illness caused by a group of viruses known as Orthoebolaviruses.

Symptoms include fever, severe headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, sore throat and weakness, progressing in severe cases to vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain.

To date, no cases of Ebola have been detected in The Bahamas.