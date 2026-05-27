Woman hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

A 35-year-old woman was hospitalised on Monday after ingesting a large quantity of medication in what police are classifying as a suicide attempt.

Police responded to reports of the incident shortly after 7.30pm. The victim reportedly told officers she had been experiencing anxiety and depression after the death of a loved one two years ago.

She admitted to taking a large quantity of pills and was taken to hospital where her condition is listed as stable.

Investigations are continuing.