Bahamas’ import bill breaches $5bn mark

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas imported around $5.1bn worth of goods in 2025, a 3 percent increase over the $4.9bn recorded in the prior year, while this nation’s total exports were relatively flat at $677.6m.

The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI), unveiling its annual foreign trade statistics report, said machinery and transport equipment remained the country’s largest import category, totalling $1.4bn and accounting for 27.7 percent of all imports. Food and live animals followed at $855.6m, representing 16.8 percent of the import bill.

Manufactured goods accounted for $762.6m, or 14.9 percent of imports, while miscellaneous manufactured articles contributed $651.5m, representing 12.8 percent. The data illustrates the steady escalation of import spending over the last five years. Imports grew from $3.483bn in 2021 to $5.107bn in 2025.

Exports, however, failed to keep pace, moving from $543.42m in 2021 to $677.65m in 2025. Domestic exports accounted for only $193.6m, or 28.6 percent, while re-exports made up $484m, representing 71.4 percent.

Food and live animals dominated domestic exports at $117.7m, accounting for 60.8 percent of locally produced exports. Chemicals followed at $46m, contributing 23.8 percent.

The US remained overwhelmingly dominant as The Bahamas’ primary trading partner, accounting for 81.9 percent of imports and 82.4 percent of exports. China remained this country’s second-largest import source, with imports rising to $138.221m in 2025 from $123.83m the previous year.

Trade persisted with other partners including Panama, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland and the US Virgin Islands. Imports from Panama jumped sharply in 2025 to $57.695m from $38.414m in 2024, while imports from the United Kingdom increased to $46.408m from $29.772m a year earlier.