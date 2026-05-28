Man faces attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of a near-fatal shooting near East Bay Street earlier this year was remanded to prison this week.

Prosecutors allege Mikandy Paul, 24, attempted to shoot and kill Tavares Colebrook, 23, with a rifle while he was near the Fish Fry on February 25.

Colebrook reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and attempted to flee on foot before passing out from blood loss. He was successfully treated for his injuries in hospital.

Paul was not required to enter a plea to attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life charges before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment and of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Paul was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his voluntary bill of indictment on October 1.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.