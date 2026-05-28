RBDF officer faces gun charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force officer was granted bail yesterday after she was accused of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in a home.

Prosecutors allege Officer Tanarje Hunt, 32, and Luchjiano Rolle, 27, were found with a black and silver Taurus 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition in a bedroom at a house on Silverado Close at 1.03am on May 22.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

Their bail was set at $8,500 with one or two sureties. They will be fitted with monitoring devices and must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

The pair must return for trial on September 14.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson prosecuted the case, while Levan Johnson and A Pickstock represented the accused.