100 Jamz turns up the heat with Memorial Day weekend promotions

The Bahamas’ number one radio station, 100 JAMZ, officially kicked off the summer season with a lineup of events and listener giveaways spanning from Athol Island to Miami, Florida.

The excitement began with the pre-Memorial Day weekend pool party hosted by 100 JAMZ in partnership with the Antiki Floating Bar at The Village on Athol Island. Lucky listeners were treated to a day in paradise with live entertainment from a lineup of Bahamian talent, including Ton-Ash, Iris Stryx, and Jay Shepard.

The momentum continued the following weekend as the 100 JAMZ team travelled to Florida for the highly anticipated Memorial Day weekend festivities. The station rewarded loyal listeners with free concert tickets, while grand prize winner Demetrie Duncombe received the ultimate VIP experience – including round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and VIP access to both the exclusive “Access Granted” party and the main event, the world-renowned Best of the Best Concert at Museum Park.

The concert featured reggae icons Beenie Man, Capleton, and Sizzla. Representing The Bahamas on the international stage, Jay Shepard also delivered a performance that energised the crowd.

100 JAMZ extended gratitude to corporate sponsors Bahamasair and Sands Beer, whose support helped make the promotions possible for Bahamian music fans.

For more highlights, photos, and upcoming station giveaways, stay tuned.