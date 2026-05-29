Attempted murder suspect granted bail after three years

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of a near-fatal shooting in Pinewood Gardens in 2023 that left a man paralysed was granted bail yesterday.

Shaquon Dean, 30, was granted $15,000 bail on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before Justice Loren Klein.

Under the terms of his bail, Dean must be fitted with a monitoring device, obey a 9pm to 6am curfew and report to his local police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6.30pm.

He was warned not to interfere with the complainant or any witnesses. Failure to comply with the conditions would result in his bail being revoked.

Dean was remanded after his arraignment nearly three years ago and was previously denied bail three times.

Dean allegedly approached Ricardo Bullard with another armed suspect as Bullard sat in his Honda outside his home on Thatch Palm Avenue on the night of July 26, 2023.

The defendant is accused of shooting the 29-year-old victim multiple times about the body with a handgun.

Bullard survived after being treated in hospital, but was left paralysed and uses a wheelchair.

The prosecution objected to Dean’s bail, arguing that he posed a risk to the complainant’s safety and the public.

The prosecution claimed the alleged attack was a hit job. They further submitted that the accused allegedly told the victim “sorry I had to do this” and that he did so on behalf of one his boys called “Bugs”.

Dean challenged his identification as the shooter, claiming the complainant had been smoking marijuana before the shooting and only had a fleeting glimpse of the shooter in the dark while staring down the barrel of a gun.

Geoff Farquharson, the defendant’s attorney, argued that it was not right his client “rot in jail like a sack of potatoes” in a case he claims he is likely to win.

Justice Klein granted Dean bail because of the delay in bringing the matter to trial in what was said to be a straightforward case.

Dean’s trial is set to begin on August 10.

Jacklyn Burrows and Danielle Capron appeared for the prosecution.



