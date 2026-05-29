Bahamian actress lands role on Tyler Perry’s The Oval

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

GROWING up in Abaco with her family, Kristin McIntosh often watched stars on television without ever imagining she could one day become one herself. Today, the 35-year-old actress has a guest recurring role as a reporter on Tyler Perry’s hit drama The Oval.

Ms McIntosh landed her breakthrough role in 2023 when she secured a recurring guest-star role on The Oval. Since October 2023, she has been contracted for seasons six and seven of the show, where she plays a news reporter.

At first, she did not know the audition was for a Tyler Perry production. She was only told she would be auditioning to play a news reporter. She recalled feeling confident that the role suited her naturally but wasn't sure if she would be reoccurring character.

Ms McIntosh said she was hired the same day she auditioned.

“When I booked it, I had quite a few emotions,” she said, adding she thought she would stick in co-star on the show by having a one-time role. “I felt like it’s going to blow over and nothing is going to come out of it.”

Since adding Tyler Perry Studios to her credentials, she has seen an increase in larger audition opportunities, with more casting directors reaching out to her about projects.

Ms McIntosh said she draws inspiration from Bahamian journalists at ZNS when she prepared for her role.

“I would literally go back to those old news station episodes of ZNS that I used to listen to as a child,” she said. “I just loved listening in and pretending to be a news broadcaster.”

Her interest in acting began long before she stepped onto a professional television set.

At age 14, she starred in a holiday commercial for her mother’s store in Abaco. Recording her lines at BCN Network (Radio Abaco) was an exciting experience, and although she did not realise acting could be a career, it sparked her interest in the creative industry.

Initially, Ms McIntosh believed she would pursue a career in fashion. She later moved to Atlanta to attend college, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design and Management in 2012. After graduating at 22, she realised she loved fashion but not the sewing aspect of it and still wanted a creative career.

“I began to pivot,” she told The Tribune. “I reached out to an old college professor who's now still my mentor to this day, and she basically kind of connected the two for me.”

Her professor helped her secure an internship at Atlanta Models and Talents, which later became an externship. The experience deepened her interest in production and working in front of the camera. While on set, she often assisted big stars during filming.

However, her journey to television roles was marked by constant no's, disappointment and being told she was not the right fit for projects.

Her career gained momentum in 2017 when she booked a Screen Actors Guild commercial for the Tennessee Lottery.

“I was basically on a plane to Nashville by that night, got on set for fitting,” she said. “I honestly didn't know what the heck I was doing in terms of like set editing, because that was the first time that I had booked and gone past the auditions.”

She later secured roles in television programmes including Snapped and murder mystery documentaries. She has also provided voice-over work for video games, including Roblox and Grand Theft Auto.

Ms McIntosh still lives in Atlanta and continues to refine her craft through industry masterclasses. While acknowledging that the entertainment industry is challenging, she said the support of her family has helped her persevere.

To aspiring Bahamian actors, Ms McIntosh encouraged them to pursue their dreams. She also urged Bahamians to create their own content on social media platforms to showcase their talents, noting that they never know who may be looking for the next star.