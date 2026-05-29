BPSU members demand answers over alleged financial mismanagement

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Public Services Union members in Grand Bahama have given union President Kimsley Ferguson seven days to answer allegations of financial mismanagement and constitutional breaches after protesting outside the union’s Freeport building on Thursday.

Members gathered at the BPSU Building around noon, chanting “Fergy got to go” as they demanded answers about alleged failures to provide biannual financial reports since 2019, outstanding National Insurance Board payments and a lack of insurance coverage for union buildings in Grand Bahama and New Providence.

Latoya Cartwright-Jones, BPSU area vice president for the Northern Region, alleged Mr Ferguson had repeatedly refused to communicate or consult with elected officers despite months of requests from members of the executive board for meetings.

She said members wanted records showing how union funds were spent, why NIB payments remained outstanding and why the union’s buildings were allegedly uninsured.

“We are simply asking him to bring receipts as to what was spent," she said. "We are asking him to show why all of the payments for the NIB is still outstanding. We're asking him to show why our buildings still don't have insurance. So, when we talk about misappropriation of funds, we are specifically talking about not putting the funds where they're supposed to be.”

Ms Cartwright-Jones said members had given Mr Ferguson seven days to respond, after which the union’s constitution would take its course. She said he could face suspension through a general meeting, termination, discharge and accountability measures.

She also called on the Ministry of Labour to intervene over audits she said had been outstanding since 2019.

Anton Michael King, a shop steward for the Gaming Board, alleged that tens of thousands of dollars in payments and contributions to the National Insurance Board were missing.

He also questioned why the union’s elected treasurer had allegedly been denied access to its financial records and bank account for several years.

Mr King raised further concerns about the union’s properties, alleging that insurance had not been paid on its buildings even after Mr Ferguson received an insurance claim following Hurricane Dorian.

“You took the whole check to Nassau,” he said.

Shop stewards Taronya Wildgoose, Eric Bastian and Athony Francis, representing Social Services, the Department of Agriculture and Marine Resources and the Post Office respectively, also raised concerns.

Members alleged gas pumps purchased by the union were still not operational, vehicles approved by the membership several years ago had not been bought and board members had been appointed without executive approval.

“The members deserves answers, transparency and the constitution of the union must be respected,” said Eric Bastian of the Department of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

Bahamas Nurses Union Vice President William Bartlett and Charlice Ellis of the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union attended in support of the members.

The Tribune repeatedly attempted to contact Mr Ferguson for comment, but he did not return a call or answer messages up to press time.