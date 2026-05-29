Bimini man faces child cruelty and gun charges

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A BIMINI man accused of exposing an eight-year-old child in his care to unnecessary suffering and possessing a handgun with intent to endanger the child’s life was charged and remanded to prison yesterday.

Dexter Durell Saunders, 40, of Bailey Town, appeared before Magistrate Uel Johnson charged with one count of child cruelty and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutors allege Saunders neglected and exposed the child to unnecessary suffering and ill-treatment in Bailey Town on May 23.

He is further accused of possessing a handgun with intent to endanger the child’s life on the same date.

Saunders, who was represented by counsel, was not required to enter pleas because the charges will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was denied bail and remanded to prison until September 21, when he is expected to be served with the VBI.

Magistrate Johnson informed Saunders that his attorney could apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

The court also dealt with a 12-year-old minor, who was not charged. Magistrate Johnson ordered that the minor undergo a psychological evaluation in Grand Bahama for six weeks before any determination is made on whether charges should proceed.

The minor was granted $5,000 bail and released into the care of a relative in Freeport.

He is expected to return to court on July 14, when a decision will be made on how to proceed.