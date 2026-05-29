Daylight ambush leaves man dead and woman injured

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A MAN in his early 20s was shot dead and a woman wounded in a daylight ambush in Elizabeth Estates yesterday, as grieving relatives wept and struggled against police barricade tape while officers processed the country’s 27th murder scene for the year.

The victim’s tearful sister was held back by police on several occasions as she attempted to cross the yellow tape to reach her slain relative.

Chief Superintendent Sheria King, police press liaison officer, said officers were alerted to reports of gunfire shortly before 3pm near Antigua Street and Barbados Avenue.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had just arrived near his residence when a light-coloured Japanese vehicle pulled into the area.

The occupants got out of the vehicle, produced firearms and opened fire in the direction of the victim, according to police.

The victim attempted to drive away after being shot, but crashed into a nearby residence a short distance from the scene.

He died at the scene.

A female passenger, believed to be in her early 30s, suffered upper-body injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators had not determined how many people were involved in the attack.

"We will comb the area, looking for CCTV cameras to assist us in determining that, but at this time we do not have that information," Ms King said.

Behind the police barricade, relatives could be seen weeping and demanding to see the victim as officers examined the scene.

At one point, Ms King went over to the victim’s sister, who was visibly distraught and inconsolable, in an attempt to comfort her.

When asked whether the victim was known to police, Ms King confirmed he was wearing an electronic monitoring device connected to "a serious offence", however, declined to provide details about the offence, and could not confirm whether the victim had recently been released from prison.

Police appealed to members of the public with information to contact them as investigations continue.



