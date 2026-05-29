Elderly man gets conditional discharge for cutlass assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN elderley man who admitted assaulting another man with a cutlass on Grant Street last week was ordered to be of good behaviour.

Vincent Thomas, 67, assaulted Dion Decosta with a cutlass following a verbal altercation at his residence at 12.30pm on May 22.

Thomas pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous instrument before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

After Thomas expressed remorse for his actions, the court granted him a conditional discharge and ordered him to be of good behaviour for one month.

Failure to comply with the condition would result in punitive measures to be determined at a later date.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case.



