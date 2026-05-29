Elderly man gets conditional discharge for cutlass assault

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
AN elderley man who admitted assaulting another man with a cutlass on Grant Street last week was ordered to be of good behaviour.
Vincent Thomas, 67, assaulted Dion Decosta with a cutlass following a verbal altercation at his residence at 12.30pm on May 22.
Thomas pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous instrument before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.
After Thomas expressed remorse for his actions, the court granted him a conditional discharge and ordered him to be of good behaviour for one month.
Failure to comply with the condition would result in punitive measures to be determined at a later date.
Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case.
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