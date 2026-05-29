Escaped murder suspect caught after eight months on the run

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ESCAPED murder accused D’Angelo Culmer was captured on Thursday after nearly eight months on the run, ending a manhunt that led to investigations and police tribunal proceedings against officers responsible for his custody.

Police said officers from the Internal Security Division, also known as SWAT, arrested Culmer and a 44-year-old man shortly before midday after intercepting a grey Nissan Note at the corner of Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and Premiers Avenue.

A search of the vehicle and its two occupants allegedly uncovered one pound and eight ounces of suspected marijuana in a black backpack, valued by police at $3,200.

Both men were arrested and cautioned over the alleged drug find. Police said the 44-year-old man was also cautioned in connection with harbouring a fugitive.

Culmer escaped lawful custody from the Nassau Street Court Complex on South Street around 3.30pm on October 2, 2025, while facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the killing of Rudiska Bethel.

His escape raised serious questions about security at the court complex. Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles confirmed in November that three police officers were under investigation in connection with the breach and said security protocols had been strengthened to prevent another escape.

By January, Commissioner Knowles said the three officers had been brought before a police tribunal over Culmer’s escape. One officer had been interdicted and another was expected to face interdiction as the tribunal process progressed. The status of those disciplinary proceedings is unclear.

Culmer was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on February 16, 2024, on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder after prosecutors accused him of opening fire from a vehicle at a group of people on January 31, 2024.

Bethel, 39, was killed in the shooting on Ragged Island Street. Carla Bain and Lorenzo Sands were also injured.