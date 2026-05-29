Government awaits test results for pilots quarantined at PMH

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE government reported no new developments yesterday in the case of two foreign nationals quarantined at Princess Margaret Hospital, with officials still awaiting international test results days after the men were isolated on arrival at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Press Secretary Keishla Adderley said samples from the British and French nationals were being processed through the Pan American Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The men remain in quarantine at PMH under the care of a specialised medical team.

No change in the men’s condition has been reported and no additional public health alerts have been issued.

The two foreign nationals were placed in isolation at LPIA after arriving on a British Airways flight from Heathrow Airport, when routine screening detected fever-like symptoms.

The men, described by officials as cargo pilots, were among 218 passengers and crew on the flight.

Their recent travel through the Democratic Republic of Congo prompted precautionary monitoring amid global concern over Ebola outbreaks in parts of African countries. Health officials later clarified that the specific areas they visited were not experiencing active Ebola transmission.

Both men were initially assessed as being in good health and showing no symptoms consistent with Ebola Virus Disease before being transferred to the PMH Modular Unit for continued isolation and observation under international health protocols.

The Ministry of Health has said, “at this time, they do not present with any symptoms consistent with the Ebola Virus Disease,” while stressing that the risk to the public remains low and that no cases have been confirmed in The Bahamas.

Officials have also said the men had no known exposure to Ebola patients, did not attend funerals and did not handle bodily fluids or other high-risk materials.

Although they initially presented with fever-like symptoms, officials have reported no further symptoms. The other passengers and crew were screened and released.

Health authorities said monitoring will continue, but the public health risk level has not changed.