Man jailed for sleeping with gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 30 months in prison after he admitted falling asleep with a gun on his lap outside an apartment complex on Hillbrook Road and Edward Avenue earlier this week.

Stevenson Taylor, 29, was found with a purple and black Taurus G2C 9mm pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition as he slept in a chair at 5am on May 26.

Police went to the area after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Taylor pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

Defence counsel claimed Taylor found the gun in bushes and was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Taylor was sentenced to 30 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Sergeant 2257 Forbes prosecuted the case.