Suspect gets $5,000 bail in robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of robbing another man of a wallet containing $1,746 on East and Plantol Streets last week was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Shaquille Thompson, 33, robbed Carley Saint Jean of his black wallet containing $1,746 on May 25.

Thompson pleaded not guilty to robbery before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

His bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. He must be fitted with a monitoring device and obey an 11pm to 6am curfew.

Thompson must also sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station every Tuesday by 8pm.

He was warned not to interfere with any witnesses in the matter and to stay 100 feet away from the complainant. Failure to comply with any of the conditions would result in his bail being revoked.

Thompson returns to court for trial on July 28.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.