US asks police to expand search

AMERICAN investigators have reportedly asked Bahamian police to expand the search for missing American Lynette Hooker after electronic location data allegedly conflicted with her husband’s initial account of the night she disappeared.

CNN and other international media outlets reported yesterday that data recovered from Brian Hooker’s electronic devices differed from his earlier statements to investigators about where authorities should search for his wife.

The reports said US officials asked police for permission to deploy divers to additional locations.

Chief Superintendent Sheria King could not confirm the reports yesterday, saying the information had not been brought to her attention.

Mr Hooker’s attorney, Terrel Butler, also declined to comment, telling The Tribune that investigations were ongoing.

Hooker, 55, disappeared on April 4 after she allegedly fell overboard from a small dinghy while travelling to the couple’s yacht in Hope Town, Abaco.

Mr Hooker told authorities that his wife fell overboard with the boat’s keys, causing the engine to shut off, before strong currents swept her away.

He reportedly paddled for hours before reaching the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard, where he alerted authorities.

Police initially questioned Mr Hooker in connection with his wife’s disappearance before releasing him.

Commissioner Shanta Knowles previously told NBC that investigators have recovered only a flotation device, which remains the sole piece of evidence in the case.

Earlier this month, the US Coast Guard appealed for assistance with its investigation, seeking to speak with the owner of a sailboat believed to have been moored nearby.



