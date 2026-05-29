Veteran journalist Opal Roach replaces Clint Watson at ZNS

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

VETERAN broadcast journalist Opal Roach has been appointed acting general manager of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, replacing Clint Watson at the helm of ZNS.

ZNS announced Mrs Roach’s appointment yesterday, elevating a longstanding corporation executive who has served in senior news and management roles, including as assistant general manager for news and, more recently, deputy general manager.

Her appointment follows Mr Watson’s move into frontline politics after he was sworn in as a government senator earlier this month, bringing to an end his leadership of the taxpayer-funded broadcaster after almost three years.

Mr Watson became general manager of ZNS in 2023 after leaving his post as press secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands called for his resignation last August, arguing that the head of the state broadcaster could not simultaneously pursue a governing party nomination without undermining confidence in ZNS’ impartiality.

Mr Watson later said he would step down if selected as the PLP’s candidate. However, the party ultimately chose Obie Roberts for Southern Shores.

The dispute over his role did not end there.

In April, two BCB board members resigned amid claims of political interference after the board’s directive to keep Mr Watson away from work until after the May 12 general election was overridden.

The board had decided to extend Mr Watson’s time away from ZNS until May 18, or another date determined by the board, following his unsuccessful bid for the PLP nomination.

A letter from BCB executive chairman Picewell Forbes said the decision was made in the interests of transparency and maintaining public confidence in the corporation’s operations and leadership.

However, correspondence seen by The Tribune indicated that Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told Mr Watson he could return to work immediately.